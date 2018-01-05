CFOs on the Move: Week Ending Jan. 5

Sprint has named Michel Combes president and CFO. As finance chief, he takes over for Tarek Robbiati, who will leave the firm on Jan. 31. Combes previously was CEO and, before that, chief operating officer at Altice N.V.

Joseph Lower has been named to the top finance spot at Office Depot. He replaces Stephen Hare, who is retiring. Lower formerly was CFO at B/E Aerospace.

Fast-food restaurant chain The Krystal Co. has selected Berry Epley to lead the finance function. He previously was chief accounting officer at Krispy Kreme Doughnuts.

Global technology distributor Avnet has appointed Tom Liguori to lead the finance function, effective Jan. 29. He previously headed finance at Advanced Energy Industries, where general counsel Tom McGimpsey will become interim CFO.

Flexsteel Industries said Marcus Hamilton has taken over the role of finance chief. He succeeds Timothy Hall, who will remain working on various projects at the furniture designer, manufacturer, and marketer until he retires on June 30. Hamilton formerly was global vice president of finance at Valspar Paints.

Scott Meyers has been named to the top finance spot at PDC Energy. He takes over for David Honeyfield, who has resigned. Meyers had been chief accounting officer since 2009.

Retailer The Bon-Ton Stores has chosen Michael Culhane as its next finance chief. He replaces Nancy Walsh, who will become CFO of Pier 1 Imports. Most recently president and co-founder of consultancy TMAG, Culhane formerly headed finance at Hudson’s Bay Co.

JAKKS Pacific said Joel Bennett, who holds the top finance spot, will be leaving the firm. The toy designer and manufacturer has started an external search for his replacement, and Bennett will stay on until that person takes over or until the company’s annual report for the last fiscal year has been completed.

Finance chief Bob Woodruff has left jewelry firm Alex and Ani. The company has not named a successor for Woodruff, who had been CFO since September 2016.

Medical-technology firm CONMED has named Todd Garner to head finance. Garner, who had been vice president of investor relations at C.R. Bard, takes over for the retiring Luke Pomilio.