Dell Exec David Goulden Joins Priceline as CFO

Goulden's 30 years of experience in technology includes serving as EMC's finance chief from 2006 to 2014.

Priceline is beefing up the technological expertise in its C-suite by hiring David Goulden, who ran Dell Technologies’ giant data center equipment business, as CFO.

The online travel agent said Monday that Goulden will replace Daniel Finnegan, who announced his retirement as finance chief last year. The appointment becomes effective March 1.

Goulden became president of Dell Technologies’ Infrastructure Solutions Group, comprising storage, server, and networking products, after Dell completed its $67 billion acquisition of EMC in September 2016. He had been due to step down from that post this month.

“We are thrilled to welcome David to The Priceline Group,” Priceline CEO Glenn Fogel said in a news release. “He brings tremendous financial acumen and global operating experience to the Group, and we believe he will be a great asset as our business continues to expand and invest in new technologies to help people experience the world.”

Goulden, who grew up in Manchester, England, has a bachelor’s degree in physics from Durham University and a master’s in business administration from Cranfield School of Management.

His 30 years of experience in the technology industry includes positions in finance, general management, corporate development, sales, marketing, and operations. He held numerous posts at EMC, serving as CFO from 2006 to 2014.

“I am very excited to join The Priceline Group, a portfolio of companies at the forefront of the intersection between technology and travel, and I am eager to work alongside an outstanding management team to fuel the company’s next chapter of growth,” Goulden said.

“Digital transformation across most industries provides a growing opportunity for companies that can capitalize on this revolution,” he added. “With less than half of all travel transactions taking place online today, The Priceline Group, a market leader in the space, is well positioned to continue to capitalize on this growth opportunity within the $1.6 trillion global travel industry.”

Goulden had been a candidate to replace Joe Tucci as chief executive of EMC before the Dell merger came about. He was among a group of key EMC executives who stayed on to run the enterprise group.