CFOs on the Move: Week Ending Feb. 16

David Zinsner has been named finance chief at Micron Technology. He joins the company from Affirmed Networks, where he was president and chief operating officer; before that, he was CFO and senior vice president of finance at Analog Devices and CFO at Intersil.

SunTrust Banks has appointed Allison Dukes to succeed the retiring Aleem Gillni as its finance leader, effective March 31. Dukes is currently head of commercial banking for SunTrust.

Financial services company The Motley Fool Holdings has promoted Kerra McDonough to lead the finance function. She takes over for Ollen Douglass, who will become managing director of Motley Fool Ventures, a newly created post. McDonough has been at the firm for 18 years, most recently as chief performance officer.

Todd Hofheins has been named to head finance at HealthPartners. He succeeds Dave Dziuk, who is planning to retire. Previously, Hofheins headed finance at Providence Health & Services.

Specialty chemical provider KMG said Marcelino Rodriguez plans to resign from the top finance spot in the next few weeks. Director of corporate development Monte Green, who has been at the firm since 2015, will become interim CFO.

Epicor Software has appointed David Mehok as its new finance chief. He formerly led the finance function at CLEAResult.

CFO David Moore plans to retire from Universal Corp., which supplies leaf tobacco, on Aug. 31. He will be replaced on Sept. 1 by senior vice president Johan Kroner. Moore joined the firm in 1978 and has headed finance since 2008.

Corizon Health has appointed Shalin Shah to the top finance spot. He previously led the finance function at two St. Thomas Health medical centers.

Executive search firm Heidrick & Struggles has named Mark Harris as its new finance chief, effective March 31. He succeeds Richard Pehlke, who is retiring. Harris most recently was CFO at Hercules Capital.

Julian Bott, who leads the finance function at SandRidge Energy, will leave his post on the day the company files its 2017 annual report. Chief accounting officer Mike Johnson will act as interim CFO.

Cybersecurity firm Fortinet has named Keith Jensen as its interim CFO. Jensen, who has been chief accounting officer since 2014, takes over for the departing Drew Del Matto.