CFOs on the Move: Week Ending Feb. 2

Linda Huber is leaving Moody’s Investors Service after more than 12 years as head of finance. The company has begun a search for a replacement for Huber, who joined Moody’s in 2005 from U.S. Trust, where she also led the finance function.

The Clorox Co. announced that CFO Stephen Robb plans to retire. Robb has been at the firm since 1989 and its CFO since 2011. Kevin Jacobson, who joined the company in 1995 and was named vice president of financial planning and analysis in 2011, has been appointed to succeed Robb as CFO as of April 1.

Adobe Systems said finance chief Mark Garrett plans to retire this year. The company is conducting a search to replace Garrett, who has been at Adobe since 2007.

Dennis Olis has been promoted to the top finance spot at Allscripts Healthcare Solutions. Olis, who has been interim CFO since last May, joined the firm in 2012 as senior vice president of operations, before being named senior vice president of strategic initiatives in 2016.

Alfred Lumsdaine will become executive vice president of finance at Quorum Health on Feb. 12, and then take over as finance chief when current CFO Michael Culotta resigns on March 31. Lumsdaine formerly was president of population health at Sharecare.

Kevin Bauer has been promoted to head finance at Super Micro Computer. He formerly was senior vice president of corporate development and strategy.

Real estate investment trust Mack-Cali Realty has named David Smetana to lead the finance function, succeeding the departing Anthony Krug. Smetana previously was a managing director and REIT securities analyst for Morgan Stanley Investment Management’s global REIT securities team.

Fidelis Cybersecurity has promoted Kurt Abkemeier to the top finance spot. Before joining the firm last year, he headed finance at Progress Software.

Superior Energy Services has promoted Westervelt Ballard Jr. to lead the finance function, effective March 1. Ballard, who will succeed the retiring Robert Taylor, started at the firm in 2007 and has been executive vice president since 2012.

Corporate controller Christopher Pizzi has been promoted to the top finance spot at Cross Country Healthcare. He replaces William Burns, who will become chief operating officer, a newly created position.