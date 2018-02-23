CFOs on the Move: Week Ending Feb. 23

Celanese has promoted Scott Richardson to lead the finance function. He takes over for Chris Jensen, who resigned. Richardson joined the firm in 2005 and most recently served as senior vice president of engineered materials.

Benson Woo is returning to the top finance spot at guitar manufacturer Gibson Brands. Woo, who was finance chief from 2015 until 2016, succeeds Bill Lawrence, who has left the company.

Job and recruiting website Glassdoor has hired James Cox as its new CFO. He formerly ran finance at Lithium Technologies and Advent Software.

Retailer Mills Fleet Farm has named Michael Schwindle to head finance. He previously did so at Payless Shoe Source and at Harry & David.

Andrew Del Matto has been selected to take over finance at Citrix Systems. He replaces interim CFO Mark Coyle, who will become senior vice president, finance. Del Matto had been CFO at Fortinet since 2014.

Edgewell Personal Care has chosen Rod Little as its next finance chief, effective March 5. He joins the consumer-products firm from HSN, where he also headed finance; before that, he was CFO of Elizabeth Arden.

Global connectivity company Globecomm has named Jeff Garte to lead the finance function. He most recently was senior vice president of corporate development at Hibernia Networks.

William Read has been appointed to head finance at Abaco Systems. He formerly was finance chief at Harmar.

Blucora, a technology-enabled financial-solutions provider, has appointed Davinder Athwal as its next finance chief. He takes over for Eric Emans, who has been a consultant since leaving the top finance spot late last year. Athwal previously was CFO at UGI International.

Adventist Health has promoted Joe Reppert to the top finance spot, replacing Jack Wagner. Reppert most recently led the finance function for Adventist Health’s Northern California region.

Scientific-instrument manufacturer Bruker said that finance chief Anthony Mattacchione has resigned, effective March 16, to become CFO at Albany Molecular Research. Corporate controller Gerald Herman will add to his role by immediately becoming principal accounting officer.