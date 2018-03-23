CFOs on the Move: Week Ending March 23

Dominic Caruso, finance chief at Johnson & Johnson since 2007, plans to retire in September, the company said. Joseph Wolk, vice president of Johnson & Johnson investor relations, has been appointed to replace Caruso, effective July 1.

Mark Harris has been named to lead the finance function at Heidrick & Struggles, effective March 31. Harris, who takes over for the retiring Richard Pehlke, joined the firm as deputy CFO in February from Hercules Capital, where he also was CFO.

Film developer and producer Amblin Partners has appointed Christina Leotis to the top finance spot, succeeding the departing Lyndsay Harding. Leotis previously headed finance for the L.A. Clippers.

Bruker has named Gerald Herman interim CFO. He had been appointed as principal accounting officer last month when CFO Anthony Mattacchione announced he was leaving the company, effective March 16. Herman joined the scientific-instrument manufacturer in 2016 as corporate controller.

Ronald Tsoumas has been promoted to the top finance spot at Methode Electronics. He succeeds John Hrudicka, who has left the firm. Tsoumas has been at the company for 34 years, and has been corporate controller and treasurer since 2007.

Computer Services has chosen Andras Bende to lead the finance function. He joined the firm on March 19 and will take over from CFO David Simon, who will retire in June. Bende previously headed finance at Bank BPH in Warsaw, Poland.

Janice Stipp, CFO and senior vice president of finance at Rogers Corp., will retire on May 16. The engineered materials provider has begun a search for her successor.

Outfront Media said that finance chief Donald Shassian plans to retire in the middle of the year. The company has begun a search to replace Shassian, who joined the firm in 2013.

Technology firm LGS Innovations has named Jeff Beck to the top finance spot, taking over for the retiring John Fitzgerald. Most recently, Beck headed finance at DRS Technologies’ C4ISR Group.

Jason Jenne has returned to sporting-goods manufacturer True Temper Sports as finance chief. He worked at the company for 18 years before leaving in 2016 to lead the finance function at Fred’s Inc.