CFOs on the Move: Week Ending March 9

Peter Lori has been promoted to finance chief at Univision Communications, replacing the departing Francisco Lopez-Balboa. Lori, who joined the firm in 2005, was most recently deputy CFO, chief accounting officer, and executive vice president of finance. At the same time Univision announced the finance shake-up, it also announced it has canceled its plans for a initial public offering.

Walgreens Boots Alliance has named James Kehoe as its global CFO, effective June 1. He succeeds George Fairweather, who will become a senior adviser to CEO Stefano Pessina. Kehoe joins the pharmacy and health firm from Takeda Pharmaceutical, where he also held the top finance spot.

Energy-products distributor and marketer UGI has selected Ted Jastrzebski as its next finance chief, effective by May 21. He has headed finance at the QVC Group of Companies since 2013.

The Lubrizol Corp. has promoted J. Brian Pitts to CFO and treasurer, replacing Brian Valentine. Pitts joined the company in 1998 and most recently served as general manager of the TempRite Engineered Polymers division of the specialty-chemicals provider.

Peter Lops has been appointed to the top finance spot at Sequential Brands Group, which owns, markets, promotes, and licenses consumer brands. He takes over from president and interim CFO Andrew Cooper, who will remain president. Lops formerly was CFO and chief operating officer for the distribution and business development division of Viacom Media Networks.

Network-control firm Infoblox has chosen Hoke Horne to lead the finance function. He previously headed finance at Digital River.

At Maxar Technologies (formerly MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates), William McCombe has left his role as finance chief. Anil Wirasekara, who held the top finance spot at the firm from 1994 until last year, will become interim CFO at the space-technology solutions provider.

William Federici, CFO and treasurer at West Pharmaceutical Services, plans to retire this year. The company has begun an external search for his replacement.

FormFactor has selected Shai Shahar to lead the finance function. He takes over for Michael Ludwig, who has retired. Most recently, Shahar was vice president of finance and operations at Nova Measuring Instruments.

Career Education has named Ashish Ghia to the top finance spot. Ghia, who has been at the firm since 2008, has been interim CFO since September.