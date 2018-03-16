CFOs on the Move: Week Ending March 16

Chemical company FMC Corp. said that Paul Graves, who leads the finance function, will become CEO of its new lithium materials firm, which will be spun off later in the year. FMC treasurer Andrew Sandifer will add the post of CFO, effective May 15. Gilberto Antoniazzi, who heads finance at FMC Agricultural Solutions, will become finance chief at the new venture.

Kevin Roberts will take over the top finance spot at Geisinger Health in April. He will replace Kevin Brennan, who announced at the end of last year that he would retire. Roberts previously headed finance at BJC HealthCare.

Blue Nile, a jewelry and diamond retailer, has named Bill Koefoed CFO. He headed the investor relations group and was finance chief of Skype when he worked at Microsoft from 2005 until 2013. Most recently, he was a partner and CFO of BCG Digital Ventures.

Real estate investment trust DiamondRock Hospitality has chosen Jay Johnson to lead the finance function. Johnson, who succeeds Sean Mahoney, formerly was treasurer of Host Hotels & Resorts.

Forum Energy Technologies has promoted Pablo Mercado to finance chief. He takes over from James Harris, who will become executive vice president of drilling and subsea at the oilfield products firm. Mercado joined the company in 2011 as vice president of corporate development and most recently was senior vice president of finance.

Education technology firm Blackboard has appointed Rick Essex CFO. He had held the top finance spot at Survey Sampling International since 2012.

CSG Systems International said that finance chief Randy Wiese plans to retire. The company will hold an internal and external search for his successor, and Wiese will stay on until that person has been named. Wiese joined the firm in 1995 as controller before being named chief accounting officer, and has headed finance since 2006.

Kimberly Boren is leaving her post as CFO of AutoWeb, effective April 12. Wesley Ozima, who has been principal accounting officer since 2009 and controller since last year, will become interim CFO.

Health-care services firm Surgery Partners has named Thomas Cowhey to the top finance spot, effective April 2. He previously headed finance for the institution business portfolio at Aetna.

Jonathan Chou has been appointed to lead the finance function at Nanometrics. He joins the process-control solutions provider from Kulicke & Soffa Industries, where he had been CFO since 2010, and also was interim CEO from October 2015 through October 2016.