CFOs on the Move: Week Ending March 2

Grocery retailer and wholesaler SuperValu has promoted Rob Woseth to the top finance spot. He has been executive vice president, chief strategy officer, since 2013 and interim CFO since July of last year.

Real estate investment trust Retail Properties of America has promoted Julie Swinehart to the posts of CFO and treasurer. Swinehart joined the firm in 2008 and was named chief accounting officer in 2015.

Julian Bott will become head of finance at Southwestern Energy on March 5. He takes over from interim CFO Jennifer Stewart, who will become senior vice president, government and regulatory affairs. Bott had led the finance function at SandRidge Energy since 2015.

Manufacturer Lydall has named Randall Gonzales as its finance chief. He most recently was CFO and treasurer at Progress Rail Services.

Mark Hiltwein has returned to Cenveo to fill the top finance spot. He joins the print provider from Rand Logistics, where he also headed finance. Prior to his work at Rand, he was Cenveo’s CFO, president of the envelope group, and president of field sales and manufacturing.

John Eckart has announced that he will retire as head of finance at Murphy Oil sometime this year. A search has begun to find a replacement for Eckart, who joined the firm in 1990 and was appointed CFO in 2015.

Electric utility FirstEnergy has promoted Steven Strah to CFO. He takes over for James Pearson, who will become executive vice president of finance. Strah had been president of FirstEnergy Utilities since 2015

Bank holding company Banner Corp. said that finance chief Lloyd Baker will retire, effective April 30. Peter Connor, executive vice president of Banner Bank, will succeed him.

Marcelino Rodriguez has been chosen to lead the finance function at American Zinc Recycling. He previously headed finance at KMG Chemicals.

Medical-equipment manufacturer and distributor Invacare has promoted Kathleen Leneghan to the top finance spot. Leneghan, who had been interim CFO since November, had also been corporate controller since 2003.