CFOs on the Move: Week Ending March 30

CommScope, which provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks, has appointed Alexander Pease to the top finance spot, effective April 2. He takes over for Mark Olson, who is retiring from the company. Pease previously headed finance at Snyder’s-Lance.

Jill Robinson has been named to lead the finance function for Braves Holdings, parent company of the Atlanta Braves and of Braves Development. She formerly was CFO of McKesson Technology Solutions, part of McKesson Corp.

Abiomed, a provider of heart support technologies, announced that Todd A. Trapp will be appointed as vice president and CFO, effective April 9. Trapp joins Abiomed from Watts Water Technologies, where he has served as CFO since 2015.

Investment company Manning & Napier has promoted Paul Battaglia, Jr., to head finance. He joined the firm in 2004 and most recently was vice president of finance.

Nik Rupp has been chosen to lead the finance function at Papa Murphy’s Holdings, effective April 9. He succeeds Mark Hutchens, who will remain chief operating officer. Rupp had been global controller at Specialized Bicycle Components from 2015 until 2016, and finance chief from 2016 until last month.

John Seifert has been promoted to the top finance spot at Tekni-Plex, a medical compounds and packaging materials manufacturer. Seifert, who was vice president of finance, takes over for Glenn Fish, who was promoted to chief operating officer.

ALM Media has named Mark Fried CFO and president, events. He formerly was president and CEO of Vendome Group.

Change Healthcare has selected Fredrik Eliasson to lead the finance function. He previously was finance chief of CSX, where he also served as chief sales and marketing officer.

Real estate investment trust Spirit Realty Capital has appointed Michael Hughes to the top finance spot, effective April 1. Hughes, who succeeds Phil Joseph, formerly headed finance at FelCor Lodging Trust.

NeoGenomics has named Sharon Virag as its next CFO. She takes over for George Cardoza, who will become president of the pharma services division. Virag joins the genetic-testing provider from Aetna, where she was chief accounting officer and vice president, corporate finance.

Equipment-rental supplier Herc Holdings has said that finance chief Barbara Brasier will retire, effective April 30. Mark Humphrey, who has been controller and chief accounting officer since April of last year, will add the post of interim CFO while the company searches for Brasier’s replacement.