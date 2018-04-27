CFOs on the Move: Week Ending April 27

Finance chief Forbes Alexander will retire from Jabil on Aug. 31, and Michael Dastoor will take over for him the following day. Dastoor joined the product-solutions firm in 2000 as regional controller for Asia Pacific and was promoted to controller in 2004.

Roland Caputo has been chosen to lead the finance function at The New York Times Co. Caputo, interim CFO since March, succeeds James Follo, who announced his retirement last October. Caputo formerly was executive vice president of the Times’ print products and services group.

CNA Financial said that D. Craig Mense, who leads the finance function, plans to retire. James Anderson, head of financial planning and analysis as well as corporate development at the commercial insurer, will take over his role, most likely in the third quarter. Mense will remain with the firm until year-end.

Granite Construction said that Laurel Krzeminski, who heads finance, plans to retire in the second half of the year. Internal and external searches are under way for a replacement for Krzeminski, who joined the firm in 2008 and has held the top finance spot since 2010.

Brian Andrews will become CFO and treasurer of medical-device firm The Cooper Cos. on May 1. As CFO, he takes over for Albert White, who will become president and CEO the same day. Andrews has been at the company since 2006; was named vice president in 2015; and added the post of vice president, global logistics and service, at subsidiary CooperSurgical last year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties said that finance chief William Clifford plans to retire from the firm. He will remain in his current post until May 4, and then will become a senior adviser to the company until his retirement on Aug. 31. The company plans to hire a firm to find Clifford’s replacement. Until then, Steven Snyder, senior vice president of corporate development, will serve as interim CFO.

Eduardo Cordeiro, CFO and president of the Americas region at specialty-chemicals company Cabot Corp., will leave these posts on May 15 and become an adviser to the firm until his retirement at year-end. Cordeiro joined Cabot in 1998 and has headed finance since 2009. Erica McLaughlin, vice president of business operations for the firm’s reinforcement materials division as well as general manager of the tire business, will succeed him.

David Morris has been promoted to the top finance spot at Aegion, which maintains and strengthens infrastructure around the world. Morris, who had been interim CFO since November, has resigned his other posts as chief administrative officer, general counsel, and secretary.

Finance chief George Laplante plans to retire from video-processing semiconductor developer Ambarella later in the year. The company has begun a search for a replacement for Laplante, who joined the firm in 2011.

Linda Baddour plans to retire from her post as head of finance at PRA Health Sciences, effective May 1, but will stay on at the company as executive vice president through Sept. 30 to aid in the transition. Michael Bonello, who has been at the firm since 2008 and is now corporate controller, will succeed her.