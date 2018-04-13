CFOs on the Move: Week Ending April 13

Neiman Marcus Group has named Adam Orvos to lead the finance function, effective April 25. He takes over from interim CFO Dale Stapleton, who will stay on as chief accounting officer. Previously, Orvos was CEO at Total Wine & More.

Maarten Jager has been chosen to head finance at PriceSmart, which owns and operates membership shopping warehouse clubs. Jager, who will succeed the retiring John Heffner, will join the company from Walmart International, where he is senior vice president; he also formerly was finance chief at Sam’s Club.

Online retailer Overstock.com has appointed Gregory Iverson to the top finance spot, effective April 16. He takes over from Robert Hughes, who is retiring to become head of finance at DeSoto Inc. Iverson most recently was CFO at Apollo Education Group.

Ginger Jones, who heads finance at Cooper Tire & Rubber, has said she plans to retire later in the year. The company has begun a search for her replacement, and Jones will stay on through a transition period once that person has been chosen.

Homebuilder Lennar has promoted Diane Bessette to the top finance spot. She takes over for Bruce Gross, who will become CEO of Lennar Financial Services. Bessette has been treasurer of the firm, a role she will continue.

Finance chief Jeffrey Martin has been promoted to CEO at Sempra Energy, effective May 1, and Trevor Mihalik has been promoted to succeed him. Mihalik joined the firm in 2012 as chief accounting officer and controller, and was named senior vice president the following year.

Cable provider Cable ONE has appointed Kevin Coyle to the top finance spot. He formerly headed finance at Elauwit Networks.

Mark Johnson, CFO and treasurer of NCI Building Systems, announced that he plans to retire. Johnson, CFO since 2008, will stay on until his replacement has been named.

Contract drilling firm Helmerich & Payne has named Mark Smith CFO designate, effective May 1. He will succeed finance chief Juan Pablo Tardio when he retires on June 30. Smith formerly headed finance at Atwood Oceanics.

Adam Spice, who leads the finance function at MaxLinear, will the analog, radio frequency, and mixed-signal integrated circuit provider on May 23. The company plans a nationwide search to succeed him.