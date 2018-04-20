CFOs on the Move: Week Ending April 20

PerkinElmer has chosen James Mock to lead the finance function, effective May 1. Mock, who will succeed the retiring Andy Wilson, formerly was vice president, corporate audit staff, at General Electric.

Christopher Micklas has been named to the top finance spot at Houston Wire & Cable. Micklas, who will also become principal accounting officer, previously was finance chief at Par Pacific Holdings.

APCO Holdings, an administrator and marketer of extended vehicle service contracts, has appointed David Vickers to lead the finance function. He formerly headed finance at The Warranty Group.

Chemical manufacturer Stepan Co. has named Luis Rojo to the top finance spot. He replaces interim CFO Matthew Eaken, who will continue in his post as corporate controller. Rojo had worked for Procter & Gamble for 21 years, most recently as global hair care finance director.

Tom Davidson has been selected to head finance at CAN Capital, a small-business specialty finance firm. He takes over for Ray De Palma, who will become chief accounting officer. Davidson most recently was CFO and chief capital officer at Sierra Auto Finance. Before that, he worked at GE Capital in a variety of posts, including senior managing director as well as chairman and CEO of GE Capital Markets.

Advance Auto Parts said finance chief Tom Okray has left the firm. Controller and chief accounting officer Jeff Shepherd will become interim CFO while the company looks for Okray’s successor.

Onshore production and exploration firm Samson Resources has chosen Josh Anders as its next CFO. He previously held the top finance spot at Adams Resources & Energy; before that, he was controller at Southwestern Energy.

Connection, which provides technology solutions, has appointed Stephen Sarno CFO and treasurer. He most recently headed finance at Wyless.

Tamrya Ford has been named to lead the finance function at Matheson Trucking. She is a former finance chief at Technical Sales International.

Cryptocurrency exchange company Coinbase has appointed Alesia Haas to head finance. She had been finance chief at Och-Ziff Capital Management, where Thomas Sipp, most recently managing partner at Magis Partners, will take over as CFO.