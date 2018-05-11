CFOs on the Move: Week Ending May 11

Colgate-Palmolive has promoted Henning Jakobsen to the top finance spot. He takes over from Dennis Hickey, who will become vice chairman. Jakobsen joined the firm in 1989, left to become CFO of Denmark-based Chr. Hansen, then rejoined the company in 2011. He had been corporate controller since last October.

Transportation and logistics services provider Schneider National has named Stephen Bruffett to the top finance spot, taking over for the retiring Lori Lutey. Most recently, Bruffett headed finance at Con-way.

Vizient, which offers health-care performance improvement, has appointed David Ertel to lead the finance function, effective May 22. He formerly was CFO and chief strategy officer at the University of Miami Health System & Miller School of Medicine.

Solar-energy provider SunPower has chosen Manavendra Sial to head finance, succeeding Chuck Boynton. Sial had been finance chief at VECTRA.

Tim Stone has been named to the top finance spot at Snap Inc., the parent of Snapchat. Stone, who replaces Andrew Vollero, formerly was vice president of finance at Amazon. Vollero will remain at the company as a nonemployee adviser until August.

Ultimate Software has promoted vice president of finance Felicia Alvaro to CFO. She takes over for Mitchell Dauerman, who had been in that post since 1996 and will now concentrate on strategic initiatives and investor relations at the firm.

Finance chief David Smeltzer plans to retire from water utility Aqua America after 32 years with the company. Daniel Schuller, executive vice president of strategy and corporate development, will become deputy CFO until he replaces Smeltzer in October.

Titan International said tthe employment agreement of James Froisland, CFO and chief information officer, will not be renewed when it expires in December. The tire and off-highway wheels manufacturer has begun a search for his successor.

Evine Live has chosen Diana Purcel to lead the finance function. She takes over for Tim Peterman, who will become chief operating officer at LTD Commodities. Purcel joins the interactive digital commerce firm from Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants, where she also headed finance.

Andrew Bonfield will take over as finance chief at Caterpillar, effective Sept. 1. He replaces Joe Creed, vice president of the finance services division, who added the post of interim CFO following the retirement of Brad Halverson earlier his month. Bonfield had been group CFO at Britain’s National Grid; before that, he led the finance function at Cadbury.