CFOs on the Move: Week Ending May 18

Caryn Kauffman has been promoted to finance chief at the Securities and Exchange Commission. She joined the agency in 2011 as chief accounting officer and was named deputy CFO in 2013 and acting CFO in February of last year.

MMetlife has promoted chief accounting officer Bill O’Donnell to U.S. CFO. He replaces Marlene Debel, who has been appointed head of the firm’s retirement and income solutions business. Until Metlife finds a new chief accounting officer, Heather Bertellotti will act as interim CFO while remaining in her post as CFO for group benefits.

Automatic transmission manufacturer Allison Transmission Holdings has promoted G. Frederick Bohley III to CFO and treasurer, effective June 1. Bohley joined the firm in 1991 and is now vice president of finance and treasurer.

The Mosaic Co. has appointed Clint Freeland to the top finance spot, effective June 4. He takes over from senior vice president of finance and interim CFO Anthony Brausen, who will remain a senior adviser to the producer and marketer of potash crop nutrients and concentrated phosphates. Freeland formerly headed finance at Dynegy.

Energy firm Exelon has promoted Joseph Nigro, CEO of subsidiary Constellation, to finance chief. He succeeds Jonathan Thayer, who will become chief transformation officer.

Thomas Song has been named to lead the finance function at Dine Brands Global, the parent company of IHOP and Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, effective May 29. He replaces interim CFO Greggory Kalvin, who will remain as senior vice president and corporate controller. Song is currently senior vice president of corporate development and innovation at Choice Hotels International, a post he has held since 2013.

Web-based real-estate firm Zillow Group said that finance chief and chief legal officer Kathleen Philips is retiring as CFO at the end of the month. She will remain in her other post through the end of the year. Jennifer Rock, vice president of financial reporting, technical accounting, and financial planning and analysis, will become interim CFO while the company searches for Philips’s permanent successor.

William Crawford has been promoted to the top finance spot at HighPoint Resources, which develops natural gas and oil resources at the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado. Crawford started at HighPoint in 2004 and most recently was senior vice president of treasury and finance. He has also been principal financial officer since April 2016.

West Corp. chief administrative officer Nancy Disman will add the CFO title to her post. As such, Disman, who joined the technology-enablement firm last November, replaces Jan Madsen, who is retiring in the second half of the year.

Tim Bensley has been named to lead the finance function at Blue Apron Holdings. Previously finance chief at Acosta, he formerly worked at PepsiCo for 29 years, where he held such roles as CFO of Frito-Lay Canada and of PepsiCo Americas Foods.