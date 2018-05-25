CFOs on the Move: Week Ending May 25

Andrew Levy, who heads finance at United Airlines, has opted to leave the company. Gerry Laderman, treasurer and senior vice president of finance and procurement, will become acting CFO.

Jennifer Lada has been promoted to the top finance spot at Web.com, effective July 1. She replaces Kevin Carney, who will retire on June 30 after serving at the firm for 20 years and as head of finance since 2002. Lada is currently chief accounting officer at the company.

At W.R. Grace & Co., finance chief Thomas Blaser has resigned, effective May 31. The company has begun a search for his successor; in the meantime, controller William Dockman will become interim CFO.

Jason Hollar has been promoted to lead the finance function at Tenneco, effective July 1. Hollar, who takes over for Ken Trammell, joined the manufacturing firm last year as senior vice president of finance. He is a former CFO of Sears Holding Corp.

Retailer Vitamin Shoppe has appointed Bill Wafford to the top finance spot. He joined the company last year and had been senior vice president of business development and strategy. Wafford replaces Brenda Galgano, who has resigned effective June 5.

Christopher Lau has been promoted to finance chief at American Homes 4 Rent, effective July 1. Lau, who will succeed the resigning Diana Laing, joined the firm in 2013 and is now executive vice president of finance.

Restaurant chain Texas Roadhouse has promoted Tonya Robinson to head finance. She takes over from company president Scott Colosi, who had served as interim CFO since 2015. Robinson has been at the company since 1998 and most recently was vice president of finance and investor relations.

Molina Healthcare has appointed Thomas Tran CFO and treasurer, effective June 4. As finance chief, he replaces Joseph White, who is retiring. Tran comes to the firm from Sentry Data Systems, where he also was finance chief. Before that, he led the finance function at WellCare Health Plans.

Engineered materials provider Rogers Corp. has named Janice Stipp to the top finance spot, succeeding the retiring David Mathieson. Stipp formerly was CFO and treasurer of Tecumseh Products.

Macy’s has named Paula Price to lead the finance function, effective July 9. She will take over for Karen Hoguet, who had formerly announced that she would retire at the end of the fiscal but will stay on as an adviser until February 2019. Currently a senior lecturer at Harvard Business School, Price formerly was finance chief at Ahold USA.