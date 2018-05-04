CFOs on the Move: Week Ending May 4

MetLife announced that head of finance John Hele has retired. Treasurer John McCallion, who joined the firm in 2006, has replaced him. It’s expected that Hele will remain a senior adviser to the company until September.

Greg Lewis has been appointed vice president corporate finance at Honeywell and will take over the top finance spot on Aug. 3. Lewis, who will succeed the retiring Tom Szlosek has been vice president of enterprise information management, since 2016.

Fitness-technology firm Peloton has appointed Jill Woodworth to the top finance spot. She previously headed the disruptive commerce group at JP Morgan.

Diversified holding company CVR Energy has chosen Tracy Jackson as its next finance chief. She will also become CFO of the general partner of its petroleum subsidiary, CVR Refining, and of the general partner of its nitrogen fertilizer subsidiary, CVR Partners. Previously, Jackson was controller at Andeavor (formerly Tesoro).

Brian Nicholson has been named CFO at Extended Stay America and at ESH Hospitality, succeeding interim CFO David Clarkson. Most recently, Nicholson led the finance function at The Fresh Market. Before that, he held the top finance spot at Driven Brands. His new post is a return to Extended Stay America, where he was vice president of financial planning and analysis from 2012 until 2015.

Papa John’s International has promoted Joe Smith to head finance. Smith, formerly senior vice president of global sales and development, replaces interim principal financial and accounting officer Steve Coke, who will return to his role as vice president of investor relations and strategy.

Jeff Beck has been selected to lead the finance function at technology company LGS Innovations, taking over for the retiring John Fitzgerald. Most recently, Beck headed finance for the C4ISR Group at DRS Technologies.

Enphase Energy said that Bert Garcia will leave his post as head of finance, effective June 30. The company has begun an external search for his successor.

Todd Wyatt has been appointed finance chief of Conifer Health Solutions, replacing the retiring Daniel Karnuta. Wyatt comes to the firm from Acelity, where he had been senior vice president of business transformation since last June.

Life-sciences firm Emergent BioSolutions has promoted CFO Robert Kramer, Sr., to the newly created posts of president and chief operating officer. Richard Lindahl, who will take over the top finance spot, joins the company from CEB Inc., where he also headed finance.