CFOs on the Move: Week Ending June 1

Furniture manufacturer La-Z-Boy has named Melinda Whittington to head finance, effective June 21. She replaces Louis Riccio, who is retiring but will stay on as an adviser through Aug. 1. Whittington formerly was CFO at Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Rolland Johns has been promoted to lead the finance function at CSG Systems International. Johns, who succeeds the retiring Randy Wiese, had been chief accounting officer since 2013.

Pharmaceutical Product Development has chosen Christopher Scully as its next finance chief. He joins the research company from Pfizer, where he was chief commercial officer for its essential health business department.

Mathew Siegel has been selected to fill the top finance spot at OutFront Media, effective June 4. He previously led the finance function at CBS Radio. Before that, he was acting co-CFO and treasurer at Time Warner Cable.

At financial services holding firm Ocwen Financial, finance chief Michael Bourque has resigned, effective June 22. The company has begun a search for his replacement.

Donald Zurbay has been named to lead the finance function at Patterson Cos., effective June 29. He takes over from interim CFO Dennis Goedken, who will remain corporate controller. Zurbay comes to the firm from St. Jude Medical, where he also headed finance.

Hygiene and cleaning products provider Diversey has named Carlos Sagasta to the top finance spot, effective June 18. Sagasta joins the company from Office Depot, where he managed the firm’s finance, treasury, accounting, and procurement functions, as well as led financial operations.

Orchids Paper Products has selected Mindy Bartel to lead the finance function. She is a former CFO and senior vice president of finance at Carlex Glass America.

Financial technology provider Intralinks has appointed Shay Gonen as finance chief. He most recently headed finance at ClickSoftware.

Steve Fieler has been chosen to fill the top finance spot at HP Inc., effective July 1. He takes over from Cathie Lesjak, who will become interim chief operating officer. Fieler currently heads the corporate finance and treasury functions.