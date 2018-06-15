CFOs on the Move: Week Ending June 15

Following the close of its acquisition of Aetna, expected in the second half of the year, Shawn Guertin will become head of finance at CVS Health. He will replace David Denton, who will be leaving the company. Guertin is currently CFO and chief enterprise risk officer at Aetna.

Susan Lattmann, CFO and treasurer at Bed Bath & Beyond, has been promoted to chief administrative officer. She joined the firm in 1996 and was named finance chief in 2014. Lattmann’s successor is Robyn D’Elia, who also joined the firm in 1996 and has been vice president of finance since 2015.

BankMobile, a division of Customers Bank, has named Paul Young to lead the finance function. Most recently he was senior vice president of strategic initiatives at CIT Bank, and headed the bank’s finance academy.

Scientific-instrument maker Bruker has promoted Gerald Herman to finance chief. He started at the company in 2016 as corporate controller and was named interim CFO in March.

Acting CFO William Stiehl has been promoted to the top finance spot at packaging company Sealed Air. He joined the firm in 2013 as chief accounting officer and controller.

CPI Card Group has named John Lowe to lead the finance function. He comes to the payment-card producer as an adviser to president and CEO Scott Scheirman, and is expected to take over as CFO next month. Lowe will replace Lillian Etzkorn, who, as reported last week, has resigned. Lowe previously headed finance at SquareTwo Financial.

Aaron Tachibana has resigned from the top finance spot at Lumentum Holdings. He will stay on at the photonic and optical-products manufacturer until Aug. 31, but senior vice president of strategy and corporate development Chris Coldren will become interim CFO, effective immediately. Lumentum will hire an executive search firm to find a permanent successor to Tachibana.

FactSet Research Systems said CFO Maurizio Nicolelli will leave the firm on Dec. 31. The company has begun a search to find a replacement for Nicolelli, who started at FactSet as a senior accountant in 1996 and was named to lead the finance function in 2009.

Fresh-egg producer Cal-Maine Foods announced that finance chief Timothy Dawson will retire on Oct. 5. Max Bowman will join the company as vice president of finance on June 25 and take over as head of finance when Dawson retires. Bowman is now CFO and secretary of Southern States Utility Trailer Sales and H&P Leasing.

F5 Networks has named Francis Pelzer to the top finance spot. He comes to the cloud and security provider from SAP, where he was president and chief operating officer of its cloud business group.