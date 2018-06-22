CFOs on the Move: Week Ending June 22

Peter Knag has been named to lead the finance function at Turner Broadcasting System. Most recently, he was vice president of merger planning at AT&T.

Steve Fasching has been promoted to the top finance spot at Deckers Brands, effective July 16, replacing Tom George. Fasching is now senior vice president of corporate strategy, planning, and investor relations at the designer and marketer of apparel and accessories.

Building-products manufacturer Louisiana-Pacific said that Sallie Bailey, who leads the finance function, will retire on July 13. The company has hired an executive search firm to find her successor. Treasurer and director of investor relations Mike Kinney will become interim CFO if a replacement is not found by the time of Bailey’s retirement.

Monogram Foods has named Cheryl Duffy-Geiger finance chief. She comes to the company from Kellogg, where she headed finance for its U.S. domestic snacks business unit.

Transportation-management services provider Transplace has selected Chris Nester to fill the top finance spot. He joins the firm from Sabre, where he was treasurer.

Watts Water Technologies has chosen Shashank Patel to lead the finance function, effective July 2. He had been vice president of finance for the applied water systems, dewatering, and America’s commercial team at Xylem.

Lighting-products manufacturer Cree said that Mike McDevitt, who heads finance, plans to retire, but will remain at the company until his replacement has been named. McDevitt joined the firm in 2002 and has been CFO since 2012.

West Pharmaceutical Services has named Bernard Birkett CFO and treasurer. He takes over from William Federici, who said in March that he would retire. Birkett comes to the firm from Merit Medical Systems, where he held the same posts.

Robert Noreck has been promoted to finance chief at Brightcove, which provides cloud services for video. Noreck, who succeeds the departing Kevin Rhodes, joined the firm in 2011 and had most recently been senior vice president of finance and sales operations.

Snack company Mondelēz International has promoted Luca Zaramella to finance chief, effective Aug. 1. Zaramella, who takes over for the departing Brian Gladden, is currently senior vice president of corporate finance.