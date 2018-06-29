CFOs on the Move: Week Ending June 29

CFO Scott Maw has announced that he will retire from Starbucks at the end of November, and will remain a senior consultant until March of next year. The company has started an external search to find Maw’s successor. Maw had been finance chief since 2014.

International Paper has promoted Timothy Nicholls to the top finance spot, replacing the departing Glenn Landau. Nicholls joined International Paper in 1999 when it acquired Union Camp, and has been senior vice president-industrial packaging for the Americas since 2014. Nicholls had previously headed finance from December 2007 through November 2011.

Energy-technology firm Enphase Energy has named Eric Branderiz to lead the finance function, taking over for Bert Garcia. Most recently, he was corporate controller and chief accounting officer at Tesla.

Royal Gold, a precious metals stream and royalty firm, has promoted Bill Heissenbuttel to CFO and vice president, strategy. He joined the company in 2006 and most recently was vice president, corporate development.

Equipment-rental supplier Herc Holdings has chosen Mark Irion as its finance chief. He previously led the finance function at Neff until its sale in October 2017.

Powell Industries announced that chief financial and administrative officer Don Madison plans to retire at the end of the fiscal year. He joined the firm, which supplies engineered solutions for the management and distribution of electrical energy, in 2001 as CFO and has held his current post since 2007.

Lillian Etzkorn has been named to fill the top finance spot at Shiloh Industries. She takes over for W. Jay Potter, who is leaving the firm after three years. As reported on June 8, Etzkorn had headed finance at CPI Card Group.

Enviva Partners, which processes wood fiber into wood pellets, has appointed Shai Even its new finance chief, replacing Stephen Reeves. Even formerly led the finance function at Alon USA Energy and at Alon USA Partners.

Maxor National Pharmacy Services has selected David Wheeler to head finance. He previously was CFO at MedImpact Healthcare Systems.

Data-protection and archive firm Quantum has named J. Michael Dodson to lead the finance function, succeeding Fuad Ahmad. Dodson formerly served as finance chief at several companies, including Mattson Technology and ESI.