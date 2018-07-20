CFOs on the Move: Week Ending July 20

Simon Property Group has promoted Brian McDade to the top finance spot, effective Oct. 1. He takes over from Andy Juster, who had formerly announced that he would retire at the end of the year. McDade is currently treasurer of the company.

Steven Cochran has been chosen to lead the finance function at Cable ONE. He will join as senior vice president on Aug. 6 and replace Kevin Coyle on Aug. 13. Previously, Cochran was CEO at cable operator Wide Open West. Coyle will stay on as senior vice president until January of next year.

Maxar Technologies has selected Biggs Porter as its next finance chief, effective Aug. 15. Porter, who succeeds interim CFO Anil Wirasekara at the space technology solutions provider, had held the top finance spot at Fluor.

Sean Mahoney has been appointed CFO and treasurer at RLJ Lodging Trust, effective Aug. 1. He joins the real estate investment trust from DiamondRock Hospitality, where he held the same posts.

Kabbage, a financial services, data, and technology platform, has selected Scott Rosenberg to lead the finance function. Rosenberg most recently was president and CFO of Purchasing Power; before that, he headed finance at eBay Enterprise (formerly GSI Commerce).

Retailer Christopher & Banks has named Richard Bundy senior vice president and CFO. He takes over from interim CFO Marc Ungerman, who will continue as vice president and controller. Formerly, Bundy was vice president if brand finance and strategy at Chico’s FAS.

F+W Media, an e-commerce and content firm, has named Kenneth Kharbanda finance chief. He previously headed finance for Daily Racing Form.

Electric-vehicle charging network ChargePoint has chosen Rex Jackson to lead the finance function. He had been CFO at Gigamon, JDS Uniphase, and Symyx Technologies.

Joseph Vanderstelt has resigned from the top finance spot at Craft Brew Alliance to accept the same post at Ocean Spray Cranberries. His successor at the independent craft brewing firm has not yet been named.

Aluminum-wheel supplier Superior Industries International said that CFO Nadeem Moiz has resigned, effective July 20. Michael Elia, former president and CEO of Gerber Scientific, will take over on an interim basis until a permanent successor to Moiz is found.