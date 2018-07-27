CFOs on the Move: Week Ending July 27

Celeste Brown has been promoted to finance chief at Fannie Mae, effective Aug. 6. She will take over for David Benson, who has been promoted to president of the organization. Brown joined Fannie Mae a year ago as deputy CFO.

Godiva Chocolatier announced that Virginie Costa will take over the finance function on Aug. 6. She will replace Selim Baraz, who will leave the firm at the end of the year. Previously, Costa was chief financial and operations officer at Burberry Americas.

Wheel and tire manufacturer Titan International has chosen David Martin as its next CFO. He comes to the company from Aegion, where he also headed finance. Martin succeeds interim CFO Amy Evans, who will return to her post as chief accounting officer.

Anna Loomis has been named to lead the finance function at Legacy Health, effective mid-September. She most recently held the top finance spot at MultiCare Health System.

Finance chief Gary Hall plans to leave Casa Systems on Aug. 10. Shaun McCarthy, corporate controller and vice president of finance, will become interim CFO while the firm looks for Hall’s replacement.

Specialty insurer ProAssurance has promoted Dana Hendricks to the top finance spot, effective Sept. 1. She is now senior vice president of business operations at subsidiary Podiatry Insurance Company of America.

Century Aluminum has appointed Craig Conti to lead the finance function, effective July 30. He is currently corporate vice president of financial planning and analysis at Illinois Tool Works.

Manufacturer Atkore International Group said that CFO and chief accounting officer James Mallak plans to retire in January. He will be replaced as CFO in August by David Johnson, formerly vice president of finance and operations for the electrical-sector business at Eaton. Mallak will remain as chief accounting officer until his retirement.

John Isakson has been promoted to head finance at Preferred Apartment Communities. He had been chief capital officer since 2014.

Analytics platform Tableau Software has promoted Damon Fletcher to the top finance spot. Fletcher, who has been interim CFO since February, joined the firm in 2014 and previously was senior vice president of finance.