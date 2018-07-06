CFOs on the Move: Week Ending July 6

Andrew Davies has been chosen to lead the finance function at Sprint. Most recently group CFO at VEON, based in Amsterdam, Davies also was previously finance chief at Verizon Wireless.

Daseke has named Bharat Mahajan to the top finance spot. He takes over for Scott Wheeler, who was appointed president at the flatbed, logistics solutions, and specialized transportation firm earlier in the year. Mahajan formerly headed finance at Aveda Transportation and Energy Services, which merged with Daseke last month.

Deborah Ricci has been named to lead the finance function at PwC Public Sector. Most recently, she was CFO at Constellis.

Consultancy North Highland has appointed Lauren Childers to the top finance spot. She previously headed finance at BeavEX.

Diamond Offshore Drilling has promoted Scott Kornblau to finance chief. He joined the firm in 1997 as senior accountant and most recently served as treasurer and acting CFO.

Merit Medical Systems said that Bernard Birkett, who headed finance, has left the company. Corporate controller Raul Parra has become interim CFO at the developer and manufacturer of disposable medical devices.

Kate Bueker has been chosen finance chief at HubSpot. Bueker, who takes over from John Kinzer, formerly was senior vice president of business finance and operations at Akamai Technologies.

Equipment-rental firm United Rentals said that William Plummer, who holds the top finance spot, will retire on Oct. 12. Jessica Graziano, controller and principal accounting officer, will replace him as head of finance.

MaxLinear, which provides analog, radio-frequency, and mixed-signal integrated circuits, has named Steven Litchfield CFO and chief corporate strategy officer. He previously was chief strategy officer at Microsemi.

Specialty pharmaceutical firm Depomed has chosen Phillip Donenberg to lead the finance function, effective July 16. Donenberg, who succeeds August Moretti, formerly was finance chief at AveXis.