CFOs on the Move: Week Ending Aug. 10

The Travelers Cos. said that finance chief Jay Benet will leave his post on Sept. 1, but will remain with the firm as vice chairman. He will be replaced by Daniel Frey, who currently heads finance for the company’s personal insurance division.

Iain Mackay will join GlaxoSmithKline as CFO-designate on Jan. 14 and take over finance on April 1. Current CFO Simon Dingemans will retire next May. Mackay is now group finance director of bank HSBC.

Anne Mehlman will become finance chief of Crocs, effective Aug. 24. She will replace Carrie Teffner, who will resign that post the same day and remain executive vice president of finance and strategic projects until April of next year. Mehlman had headed finance at Zappos.com since 2016.

Exploration and production firm LLOG Exploration has promoted CFO and treasurer Philip LeJeune to CEO and president. Phil Cossich, vice president of planning and budgeting, will succeed him.

Blue Shield of California has appointed Sandra Clarke to the top finance spot. She takes over from Mick Murray, who is retiring after having served in the post since 2013. Clarke most recently led the finance function at Daiichi Sankyo, a subsidiary of Tokyo-based pharmaceutical company Daiichi Sankyo Ltd.

Fry Communications has promoted Christopher Wawrzyniak to the top finance spot. He takes over from Mary Roberts, who retired in March. Wawrzyniak joined the firm in 1999 as a staff accountant and had been corporate controller since 2014.

Search firm Russell Reynolds Associates has chosen Paul Ottolini to head finance. Previously, he was finance chief for the global business services division of IBM.

Bryan Murray has been promoted to the top finance spot at Netgear. He replaces Christine Gorjanc at the global networking firm, where he had been corporate controller and vice president of finance.

XPO Logistics said that finance chief John Hardig will leave his post on Aug. 15 but remain available as an adviser through Sept. 15. Sarah Glickman, senior vice president of corporate finance and former CFO of business services for Novartis, will become acting CFO.

Helen Shan will become head of finance at FactSet Research Systems in September. She will take over from Maurizio Nicolelli, who will stay on at the firm through December. Shan most recently led the finance function at Mercer.