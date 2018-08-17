CFOs on the Move: Week Ending Aug. 17

Timothy Millage has been promoted to CFO and treasurer at publisher Lee Enterprises. He succeeds Ron Mayo, who resigned in June. Millage joined the firm in 2010 as assistant corporate controller and was appointed corporate controller in 2012.

Brookdale Senior Living has named Steven Swain to head finance, taking over from interim CFO Teresa Sparks. Swain had led the finance function at DISH Network since 2014.

Cindy Fiorillo has retired from the top finance spot at Alorica. She is succeeded by KJ Tjon, who formerly was president and COO of Scientific Games and also was CFO at EPIQ Systems.

Alliance Data Systems said that finance chief Charles Horn plans to retire next year. The company plans a search to replace Horn, who has headed finance since 2009.

Jim Marischen has been promoted to the top finance spot at Stifel Financial. He succeeds James Zemlyak, CFO since 1999, who will remain head of the company’s global wealth management business. Marischen had been the firm’s chief risk officer and chief accounting officer.

Business process outsourcing provider Startek has named Ramesh Kamath to lead the finance function. Kamath, who takes over from Don Norsworthy, formerly headed finance at Aegis Global.

CFO Didier Hirsch plans to retire from Agilent Technologies on Oct. 31. He will be replaced by Robert McMahon, previously finance chief at Hologic. McMahon joined Agilent earlier this month as senior vice president, and will become CFO when Hirsch leaves his post on Sept. 1.

Ambarella has named Kevin Eichler to fill the top finance spot. He takes over from George Laplante, who announced earlier in the year that he would retire. Eichler formerly was president and CFO of Ultra Clean Holdings.

Retailer Stage Stores said that CFO and treasurer Oded Shein has resigned, and that it has named Jason Curtis to fill those roles on an interim basis. Curtis joined the firm in 2011 and has been senior vice president, finance and credit, since 2017.

Netflix said that David Wells, who heads finance, will leave the company once his replacement takes over. The firm plans to look at both external and internal candidates to succeed Wells, who has been at Netflix since 2004 and has led the finance function since 2010.