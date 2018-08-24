CFOs on the Move: Week Ending Aug. 24

Gerry Laderman has been promoted to the top finance spot at United Airlines. He has been acting CFO since Andrew Levy’s departure in May.

David Denton has been selected to lead the finance function at Lowe’s. He currently holds the top finance spot at CVS Health and will join Lowe’s once that company’s acquisition of Aetna is finalized. Denton will take over from Marshall Croom, who previously announced he would retire.

Beauty firm Coty said that global CFO Patrice de Talhouët will leave the company in mid-September. Group controller Ayesha Zafar will become interim CFO effective Sept. 15 until a permanent successor is found.

99 Cents Only Stores has named Ashok Walia to the top finance spot. He succeeds Felicia Thornton, who will remain vice chair of the board of the firm’s parent company, Number Holdings. Walia formerly was senior vice president of corporate finance at Starbucks.

Michael Attinella has been appointed CFO and treasurer at Superior Group of Companies, which manufactures uniforms and career apparel. As CFO he takes over from Andrew Demott, Jr., who will focus on his chief operating officer Post, which he has held since 2015. Attinella joins the company from HSNi, where he had been finance chief since 2013.

International services firm IAP Worldwide Services has chosen Charles Cosgrove to lead the finance function. He previously headed finance at STG, which provides technology as well as cyber and data solutions to U.S. federal agencies.

At Dorman Products, which supplies automotive replacement parts, finance chief Kevin Olsen has been promoted to president and chief operating officer, and effective Jan. 1 he will become president and CEO. He is replacing Mathias Barton, who has resigned as president and will retire as chief executive on Dec. 31. Corporate controller Michael Ginnetti will add the post of interim CFO until a permanent replacement for Olsen is found.

Biopharmaceutical firm Parexel International has named Greg Rush to the top finance spot. He formerly headed finance at Syneos Health from August 2013 until February of this year.

Uber has named Nelson Chai to head finance. Most recently, he was CEO of Warranty Group; before that, he was president of CIT Group as well as CFO of Merrill Lynch and of NYSE Euronext.

Jamere Jackson will become finance chief of Hertz Global Holdings on Sept. 10. He replaces Thomas Kennedy, who has resigned. Jackson previously led the finance function at Nielsen Holdings.