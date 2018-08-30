Hewlett-Packard Enterprise has appointed Tarek Robbiati to lead the finance function, effective Sept. 17. Robbiati, who takes over for Tim Stonesifer, previously headed finance at Sprint.

Thomas Tuchscherer, formerly CFO of Talend, a data-integration firm, has joined Snowflake Computing as its finance chief. Snowflake is a cloud-based startup in the data-warehousing field. Tuchscherer had been with Talend for eight years, and its CFO since 2012, when he resigned from the company in April of this year.

Kennametal has appointed Damon Audia finance chief, effective Sept. 24. He will succeed Jan Kees van Gaalen, who announced in June that he would retire from the industrial technology firm. Audia previously led the finance function at Carpenter Technology.

Kevin Dotts has been named to the top finance spot at social-services company Providence Service and at LogistiCare Solutions, its largest subsidiary. He takes over for interim CFO William Severance, who has been named executive vice president finance, office of the Providence CEO. Dotts had been CFO at Birch Communications and its successor, FusionConnect.

Specialty grocer The Fresh Market has chosen Oded Shein to head finance. He formerly was CFO at Stage Stores.

CIRCOR International said that finance chief Rajeev Bhalla will leave the company. The flow-control solutions provider has hired an executive search firm to look for Bhalla’s successor, and he will stay on until that person has been hired.

Michael Podboy is resigning as CFO, chief investment officer, and treasurer at InvenTrust Properties. Chief accounting officer Adam Jaworski will become interim principal financial officer while the company looks for Podboy’s permanent replacement.

Synchronoss Technologies has promoted David Clark to lead finance. Clark, who had been executive vice president of finance, takes over for Lawrence Irving, who rejoined the firm in 2017 and is now re-retiring.

Ken Williams has been named finance chief of Black & Veatch, a builder of human infrastructure. Williams, who was treasurer from 2010 until 2012, rejoins the firm to succeed Karen Daniel, who retired in July after 25 years at the company, the last 18 as head of finance. Williams most recently was president and CEO of Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas.

W&T Offshore said that CFO J. Daniel Gibbons has retired. Janet Yang, who joined the firm in 2008 and is now vice president, corporate & business development, will become acting CFO.