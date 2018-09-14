CFOs on the Move: Week Ending Sept. 14

Scott Anthony has been appointed to the top finance spot at Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated. He is expected to join the company on Nov. 30 as treasurer and will take over as finance chief when current CFO Dave Katz becomes president and chief operating officer on Dec. 31. Anthony has headed finance at Ventura Foods since 2011.

CEC Entertainment, operator of Chuck E. Cheese’s, has named James Howell to lead the finance function, effective Sept. 17. He succeeds Dale Black, who will retire on Sept. 21. Howell previously was finance chief at Billabong International, an Australian retailer.

Performance-management firm Nielsen Holdings has appointed David Anderson to head finance. He takes over from Jamere Jackson, CFO since 2014, who resigned to become CFO at Hertz Global Holdings. Anderson formerly held the top finance spot at Honeywell International from 2003 to 2014, after which he served in the same capacity for Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Superior Group of Companies, a uniform manufacturer, has named Michael Attinella CFO and treasurer. As finance chief, he replaces Andrew Demott, Jr., who will remain chief operating officer. Attinella joins the company from electronic retailer HSNi, where he had been chief accounting officer since 2008 and CFO since 2013.

Biopharmaceutical firm Incyte said that CFO David Gryska plans to retire at the end of the year. The company has begun a search for his successor.

FAT Brands has appointed Rebecca Hershinger to the top finance spot. She joins the restaurant franchising firm from Genius Brands International, where she also headed finance.

Real-estate investment trust PS Business Parks has named Jeffrey Hedges CFO and secretary. He had been senior vice president of accounting and reporting at Invitation Homes since 2015.

Diversicare Healthcare Services has chosen Kerry Massey to lead the finance function. He formerly was corporate controller at Compassus.

Michael Ford has been appointed finance chief of Orbcomm. He takes over from interim CFO Dean Milcos, who will remain chief accounting officer. Ford previously was executive vice president of commercial lending at Emigrant Savings Bank.

Continental Mills has selected Rachel Ruggeri to head finance. She comes to the baking and snack brand company from Starbucks, where she was senior vice president of finance, Americas.