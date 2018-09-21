CFOs on the Move: Week Ending Sept. 21

Darren Wells has been chosen to fill the top finance spot at The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. He replaces Laura Thompson, who announced in June that she would retire. Wells initially joined the company in 2002 as treasurer, and was CFO from 2008 until 2013. He then was president of the firm’s Europe, Middle East, and Africa business before taking on his current post as MBA coach and executive in residence at the University of South Florida’s Muma College of Business.

Stephen Scherr will take over as finance chief at The Goldman Sachs Group on Nov. 5. He replaces R. Martin Chavez, who will become vice chairman of the company and co-head of the securities division. Scherr joined the firm in 1993 and most recently was CEO of Goldman Sachs Bank USA and also head of its consumer and commercial banking division. He was appointed managing director in 2001 and partner in 2002.

Prudential Financial has named Ken Tanji to head finance. Tanji, who has been treasurer since 2013 and before that was CFO of the company’s international businesses, will start his new post Dec 1.

Diamond Resorts has selected Jim Mikolaichik to head finance, succeeding the retiring Peter Crage. Mikolaichik formerly was CFO at Hilton Grand Vacations.

Engineered materials company Rogers Corp. has named Michael Ludwig CFO and treasurer. He previously headed finance at FormFactor.

Michael Coyne has resigned from the top finance spot at sandwich maker Potbelly to lead the finance function at Cooper’s Hawk Winery.

Sprague Resources, which buys, sells, stores, and distributes natural gas and petroleum products, said that Gary Rinaldi, CFO and COO of its general partner, will retire at year-end. David Long, now senior vice president of Kinetico, will join the company on Dec. 3 and become finance chief on Jan. 1. Kinetico is a subsidiary of Sprague’s owner, Axel Johnson.

Lee Ahlstrom has been selected to lead the finance function at technology firm RigNet. He takes over from interim CFO Tonya McDermott, who will return to her post as vice president of tax and treasury. Ahlstrom previously headed finance at Paragon Offshore.

Extreme Networks said that finance chief Drew Davies is leaving the company. Vice president of finance Matt Cleaver will become interim CFO while the firm searches for Davies’s replacement.

Employee health and benefits firm Maestro Health has named Florian Bezault to head finance. He formerly was head of care coordination at AXA Mexico. Maestro Health was acquired by AXA Group seven months ago.