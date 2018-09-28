CFOs on the Move: Week Ending Sept. 28

Commercial fleet manager Ryder System said that Art Garcia, who heads finance, plans to retire next April. The company has begun a search to replace Garcia, who joined the company in 1997 and has led the finance function since 2010. Once his successor has been chosen, Garcia will become a special adviser to the CEO until his retirement date.

Security-awareness training provider KnowBe4 has chosen Krish Venkataraman to head finance. Venkataraman previously held the top finance spot at Dealogic.

Sunit Patel, CFO at communications firm CenturyLink, has resigned in order to become executive vice president, merger and integration lead, at T-Mobile US. Group vice president of finance Neel Dev will become interim finance chief while the company searches for Patel’s successor.

Daniel Schuller has been promoted to finance chief of water utility Aqua America, replacing the retiring David Smeltzer. Schuller has been deputy CFO since June.

TimkenSteel has appointed Kristopher Westbrooks finance chief, taking over for the departing Christopher Holding. Westbrooks formerly was chief accounting officer and corporate controller at A. Schulman.

Medical-device outsource manufacturer Integer Holdings has named Jason Garland to the top finance spot. He succeeds interim CFO Jeremy Friedman, who plans to retire at e year-end. Garland is currently CFO of the global sales division of Tiffany & Co.

Philip Keipp is back as CFO at Huttig Building Products. He had been the company’s finance chief from 2009 until 2015, and has been a senior financial consultant to the firm since August of this year.

Labor and employment law firm Littler Mendelson has appointed Thomas Burns to head finance. A former director of financial planning and analysis at DST Systems, he held the top finance spot at subsidiary DST Customer Communications until its sale to Broadbridge Financial Solutions, when he took over the top finance spot at Broadbridge Customer Communications.

AmerisourceBergen said that finance chief Tim Guttman will retire on Nov. 9. James Cleary, currently group president, global commercialization services and animal health, will replace him at the pharmaceutical-products provider.

Steel-fabrication and energy-services firm Gulf Island Fabrication has named Westley Stockton CFO, secretary, and treasurer. He previously was chief accounting officer at Chicago Bridge & Iron.