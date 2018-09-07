CFOs on the Move: Week Ending Sept. 7

Citigroup announced that its finance chief, John Gerspach, plans to retire next March 1. Gerspach, who has headed finance since 2009, will be replaced by Mark Mason, finance chief of the company’s institutional clients group.

Retirement fund CalPERS has appointed Michael Cohen to the top finance spot, effective Oct. 1. He will take over from interim CFO Marlene Timberlake D’Adamo, who will return to her post as chief compliance officer. Cohen had been director of the California department of finance since 2013.

Andre Fernandez has been named to lead the finance function at NCR Corp., succeeding the retiring Bob Fishman. Fernandez most recently was president and CEO of CBS Radio.

Talend, a provider of cloud data integration solutions, has chosen Adam Meister to head finance, effective Sept. 17. He formerly was a managing director in the technology, media, and telecom investment banking group at Goldman Sachs.

Coffee manufacturing and technology firm Tierra Nueva Technologies has appointed Patrick Worsham to the top finance spot. He previously was CFO of Coca-Cola North America.

Lantheus Holdings has named Robert Marshall, Jr., CFO and treasurer, replacing Jack Crowley. Marshall formerly was vice president, Americas finance, of the U.S., Canadian, and Latin American commercial markets for Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Advance Auto Parts has promoted Jeffrey Shepherd to lead the finance function. He joined the firm last year as controller and chief accounting officer, and has been interim CFO since April.

Home décor company At Home Group has chosen Jeffrey Knudson to head finance, effective Sept. 28. Knudson, who will take over for Judd Nystrom, is currently retail controller and senior vice president of finance at CVS Health.

Evertec said that finance chief Peter Smith has decided to leave the firm. Vice president of finance Joaquin Castrillo will become interim CFO at the transaction-processing company while it searches for a permanent successor to Smith.

Consumer-products firm CSS Industries has promoted Keith Pfeil to the top finance spot, taking over for the departing John Roselli. Pfeil had been senior vice president, financial planning and analysis and investor relations.