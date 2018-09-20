Prudential Appoints New CFO; Falzon Moves to Vice Chair Slot

Ken Tanji takes over as executive vice president and CFO of Prudential Financial, replacing Robert Falzon.

Prudential Financial named Ken Tanji executive vice president and chief financial officer, replacing Robert Falzon who was named vice chairman last week. Falzon had been CFO of Prudential since March 2013.

Tanji has worked as senior vice president and treasurer since 2013. A 30-year Prudential veteran, he has held positions in Prudential annuities, Prudential investment management, and Prudential securities. He was also CFO of Prudential’s international business. He will report to Falzon.

The news comes a week after Charles Lowrey was named to replace John Strangfeld as chief executive officer.

The company also named Scott Sleyster as executive vice president and chief operating officer, international businesses, and Nandini Mongia as treasurer. Mongia is currently the CFO of Prudential retirement. Sleyster has been senior vice president and chief investment officer since 2012.

Sleyster has been with the company for 31 years and has been head of Prudential’s full-service retirement business, president of the guaranteed products business, and CFO of the employee benefits division.

Both Tanji and Sleyster have also been named executive officers on the company’s executive leadership team.

“Scott and Ken bring an important mix of investing, finance, and market acumen, as well as global perspective, to the executive leadership team,” Lowrey said.

“This is a management team that had shepherded the company out of the financial crisis,” said John Barnidge, an analyst at Sandler O’Neill & Partners, of Lowrey’s and Falzon’s elevations.

Lowrey “worked across the businesses at Prudential,” Barnidge said. “You probably can’t come up with a better person to be the next CEO.”

The new roles for Tanji, Sleyster, and Mongia are effective December 1, 2018.

Falzon, the current CFO, will replace Mark Grier in December and will become a director next August.

In 2017, Falzon was the subject of a CFO story called, “What I Learned from Being Fired.“