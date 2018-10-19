CFOs on the Move: HBO, Hyatt, BuzzFeed Tap New Finance Chiefs

Home Box Office (HBO) has named Jessica Holscott to lead the finance function. She takes over from Joe Tarulli, who will retire at the end of the year. Holscott previously was head of investor relations at Time Warner.

Hyatt Hotels has promoted Joan Bottarini to the top finance spot, effective Nov. 2. She replaces Patrick Grismer, who, as noted last week, has resigned to take over as finance chief of Starbucks. Bottarini is now senior vice president of finance for the Americas.

Michael Poteshman, finance chief at Tupperware Brands, plans to retire in March, after the end of the firm’s 2018 fiscal year. The company has begun an internal and external search to find a successor to Poteshman, who has headed finance since 2003.

Engineering and construction company Bechtel has named Catherine Hunt Ryan to the top finance spot. She replaces Peter Dawson, who had been CFO for 14 years. Hunt Ryan joined Bechtel in 2007 and most recently served as CFO of the firm’s oil, gas, and chemicals business unit.

Spirit Airlines has promoted Scott Haralson to finance chief. He takes over from Edward Christie, who was promoted to president earlier in the year and will become CEO on Jan. 1. Haralson had been vice president of financial planning and analysis and corporate real estate.

Work and resource manager Planview has chosen Todd Sanders to lead the finance function. He had headed finance at Symphony RetailAl since 2013.

Two Harbors Investment has said that CFO and treasurer Brad Farrell will resign, but will stay on at the firm through Jan. 31. Managing director and chief accounting officer Mary Riskey has been named acting CFO and treasurer at the company, effective immediately. The firm plans to appoint her to those posts permanently when Farrell leaves.

Restaurant chain Noodles & Co. has appointed Ken Kuick to head finance, effective Nov. 12. The post had been empty since interim CFO Sue Daggett left last summer. Previously, Kuick was chief accounting officer at Caesars Entertainment and at real estate investment trust VICI Properties.

James Mead has resigned as finance chief at Alexander & Baldwin, effective Nov. 15. The Hawaii-based real estate investment trust has begun a search for his replacement.

Tech-powered media firm BuzzFeed has named Eric Muhlheim to the top finance spot. He formerly led the finance function at OpenX Technologies.