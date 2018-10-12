CFOs on the Move: Week Ending Oct. 12

Discount retailer Stein Mart said that Gregory Kleffner, who heads finance, plans to retire in the spring. The company has hired an executive search firm to find external candidates to succeed him.

Dominion Energy said that finance chief Mark McGettrick will retire from the firm on Jan. 1. Effective Nov. 1, he will be replaced as CFO by James Chapman, currently treasurer and senior vice president-mergers and acquisitions.

Patrick Grismer has been named finance chief of Starbucks. He replaces Scott Maw, who will retire on Nov. 30 and become a senior consultant through March of next year. Grismer, currently CFO of Hyatt Hotels, will join the compny on Nov. 12 and take over as CFO when Maw retires.

Laura Yu has been promoted to the top finance spot at Manitex International. She joined the provider of cranes and specialized industrial equipment in May as vice president of finance and corporate controller.

Communications company 8×8 has chosen Steven Gatoff to lead the finance function, effective at the end of October. He succeeds Mary Ellen Genovese, who will become managing director of European operations. Gatoff formerly headed finance at Elementum, PagerDuty, iPass, and Rapid7.

Bryan Norwood has been named to the top finance spot at Perma-Pipe International Holdings, effective Nov. 1. He will take over from Karl Schmidt, who will retire on Oct. 31. Norwood joins the leak-detection systems and piping provider from Key Energy Services, where he was treasurer.

Professional-services company Sikich has appointed Ryan Spohn to lead the finance function. He previously was the international CFO of InnerWorkings.

AgroFresh Solutions has named Graham Miao to head finance. He takes over from Katherine Harper, who is leaving the firm. Miao had been president and CFO at Pernix Therapeutics Holdings.

Specialty-construction firm Primoris Services has said that finance chief Peter Moerbeek will retire after the company files its Form 10-Q for the third quarter, and will then enter into a 12-month consulting agreement. Corporate controller Ken Dodgen will become head of finance after Primoris’s third-quarter earnings call.