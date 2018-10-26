CFOs on the Move: Week Ending Oct. 26

Christina Spade has been named to the top finance spot at CBS. She had headed finance at subsidiary Showtime Networks since 2013. Adam Townsend, executive vice president of corporate finance and investor relations, has succeeded her as CFO at Showtime.

BorgWarner said that Ronald Hundzinski, who heads finance, will retire from the firm at year-end. Treasurer Thomas McGill will become interim CFO effective Jan. 1, while the engine and drivetrain maker searches for Hundzinski’s permanent successor.



Jeff McCombs has been appointed to lead the finance function at Doctor on Demand. McCombs formerly was finance chief at OpenTable; before that, he was head of global business operations at Facebook.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has hired Michelle Mosier as CFO and treasurer. She will join the company on Oct. 29 and take over for the retiring James Taylor on Jan. 1. Previously, Mosier led the finance function at United Sporting Cos.

Subscription commerce platform Loot Crate has named Rob Leff to head finance. He had held the top finance spot at Fandango since 2011.

Jeld-Wen Holding has promoted John Linker to finance chief, effective Nov. 8. Linker, who succeeds the departing L. Brooks Mallard at the window and door manufacturer, is currently senior vice president of corporate development and investor relations.

Robert Pinkerton, who holds the top finance spot at ServiceSource, has decided to leave the firm. Effective Nov. 12 he will be replaced by board member Richard Walker, who founded The Bison Group in 2016.

Construction company Orion Group Holdings said that Christopher DeAlmeida, who has headed finance since 2014, is leaving the firm, effective Nov. 2. Vice president of finance Robert Tabb will take over as interim CFO while Orion searches for a permanent successor.

WageWorks, which administers consumer-directed benefits, has named Izzy Dawood to the top finance spot. He had been interim CFO since April.

Finance chief Kathy Waller, who was appointed to her post in 2014, plans to retire from Coca-Cola next March. James Murphy, president of the firm’s Asia Pacific group, will become deputy CFO in January and CFO upon Waller’s retirement.