CFOs on the Move: Week Ending Oct. 5

Jeffrey Davis has been named to lead the finance function at Qurate Retail Group, effective Oct. 15. Davis, who will also become CFO of QVC, comes to the company from J.C. Penney, where he also was finance chief. Previous posts include finance chief of Darden Restaurants as well as CFO of Walmart U.S.

Kite Realty Group Trust has selected Heath Fear to fill the top finance spot. Fear, who is expected to join the firm on Nov. 5, currently heads finance at GGP Inc.

Professional services company Jones Lang LaSalle said that Christie Kelly, who leads the finance function, has resigned. Chief administrative officer Trish Maxson will become interim CFO while the firm looks for Kelly’s replacement.

CFO Michael Porcelain, finance chief at Comtech Telecommunications, has been promoted to chief operating officer at Comtech Telecommunications. Michael Bondi, who has been controller of the firm since 2004, will succeed him.

Gypsum Management & Supply said that finance chief Doug Goforth plans to resign from his post, effective Dec. 31 or earlier if the firm finds a replacement. GMS has begun a search for a successor to Goforth, who will remain an adviser to the company through March 31 of next year.

Jeffrey Rutherford has been named interim CFO at Diebold Nixdorf, taking over for the departing Chris Chapman at the automated teller machine producer. Rutherford also is currently chairman of Edgewater Technology.

Kenny Klein, CFO of operations, has been appointed interim CFO of Nobilis Health. He succeeds David Young, who has resigned but will remain an adviser to the company through year-end.

Gerson Lehrman Group has chosen Brian Dockray to lead the finance function. He formerly headed finance at Ipreo.

Renewable energy and energy efficiency company Ameresco said that finance chief John Granara has left the firm. Mark Chiplock will become interim CFO, chief accounting officer, and treasurer while the company searches for Granara’s replacement. Chiplock came to Ameresco in 2014 as corporate controller and added the title of vice president of finance in 2016.

Troy Ruhrer has been promoted to the top finance spot at Isola Group. He joined the material-sciences firm in 2007 as director of accounting, and was named director of worldwide accounting and financial reporting in 2014, chief accountant in 2016, and vice president of finance last year.