CFOs on the Move: Week Ending Nov. 16

Allen Parker has been appointed to head finance at Zillow Group. He had been vice president, finance, for Amazon Devices, Amazon Pay, and Appstore since 2011.

Risk-management provider Constellis has selected Gordon Foster to lead the finance function. He previously held the top finance spot at ASRC Federal and is a former CFO/director of business management for the civil division of Northrop Grumman.

CFO Kevin Wills has decided to leave luxury lifestyle brands company Tapestry, expected next February. The firm has begun a search for his replacement.

StubHub has named Greg Mrva finance chief. He joins the firm from Morgan Stanley, where he was managing director of global internet banking.

Oil and natural-gas producer W&T Offshore has promoted Janet Yang to finance chief. She joined the company in 2008 and has been acting CFO since August, following the retirement of J. Daniel Gibbons.

Iconix Brand Group has announced that David Jones, who held the top finance spot, has resigned. The company has begun a search for his successor; in the meantime, Jeffrey Wood, treasurer and senior vice president of accounting and tax, will become interim CFO.

Joaquin Castrillo has been promoted to head finance at Evertec. He previously was interim CFO at the transaction-processing company; before that, he was vice president of finance.

Qlik Tech has promoted Dennis Johnson to lead the finance function. Most recently interim CFO, Johnson, who joined the firm in 2009, had previously been chief accounting officer and senior vice president, finance.

Halliburton has promoted Lance Loeffler to the top finance spot. He takes over from Chris Weber, who is leaving the firm after just 17 months on the job. Loeffler joined the company in 2014 as vice president of corporate development and became vice president of investor relations two years later.