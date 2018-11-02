CFOs on the Move: Week Ending Nov. 2

J.C. Penney has appointed Michael Fung interim CFO. He takes over for Jerry Murray, who will return to his post as senior vice president of finance. Fung formerly was interim CFO at 99 Cents Only Stores and at Neiman Marcus Group, following his retirement as CFO of Walmart Stores U.S.

Guitar manufacturer Gibson Brands has chosen Kim Mattoon as its next finance chief. She most recently was chief operating officer at Richemont North America.

Jennifer McPeek has been appointed to the top finance spot at Russell Investments. She previously worked at Janus Henderson Investors, where she was CFO and chief operating and strategy officer.

Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions has named Mark Santamaria to lead the finance function. He formerly headed finance at defense contractor Mission Essential.

Celia Poon has been appointed to the top finance spot at dog-walking service Wag! She previously was finance chief at Highfive.

Westwood Holdings Group has promoted Murray Forbes III to head finance. He replaces Tiffany Kice, who has resigned. Forbes joined the investment management services provider in 2014 as vice president of finance

Ron Linares has been chosen to lead the finance function at Sentry Data Systems. He is a former CFO of OmniComm Systems.

School and community meals provider Revolution Foods has named Denise Beckles finance chief. She previously worked at Godiva North America, where her posts included CFO, global head of financial planning and analysis, and chief strategy officer of global business.

Powell Industries has appointed Michael Metcalf executive vice president, and he will become CFO once the company has filed its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended Sept. 30. He succeeds Don Madison, who will retire at that time. Metcalf formerly was CFO, aeroderivative products, at GE Power.

Pharmaceutical company AbbVie has promoted Robert Michael to the top finance spot. He takes over from William Chase, who will become executive vice president until he retires next year. Michael had been controller since March of last year.