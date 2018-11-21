CFOs on the Move: Week Ending Nov. 23

Benjamin Fink has been named CFO and executive vice president, finance, at Anadarko Petroleum. He replaces Bob Gwin, who has been promoted to president. Fink formerly was senior vice president of finance, as well as president and CEO of the general partners of Western Gas Partners and Western Gas Equity Partners.

Security company Allied Universal appointed Andrew Vollero to head finance, succeeding Bill Torzolini, who will retire next year. Previously, Vollero worked at Mattel, where he was division CFO and later senior vice president of corporate development; after that, he held the top finance spot at Snap (formerly Snapchat).

Harvest Oil & Gas named Ryan Stash to the top finance spot. He formerly was a managing director at Regions Securities.

Alan Stewart has been chosen to lead the finance function at Peraton. Most recently he was CFO and treasurer of Systems Planning and Analysis.

Bonanza Creek Energy has appointed Brant DeMuth finance chief. He replaces Scott Fenoglio who had been principal financial officer since August 2017. DeMuth previously was treasurer and vice president of finance at SRC Energy.

Real estate technology firm Compass appointed Kristen Ankerbrandt finance chief, effective Nov. 26. She previously led technology investments at The Carlyle Group.

Cooper Tire & Rubber has chosen Christopher Eperjesy to lead the finance function, effective Dec. 10. He takes over from Ginger Jones, who is retiring. Eperjesy joins the firm from The IMAGINE Group, where he also headed finance.