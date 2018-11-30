CFOs on the Move: Week Ending Nov. 30

Online trading platform Robinhood named Jason Warnick its first finance chief. He most recently was vice president of finance at Amazon.

Also leaving Amazon is Dave Stephenson, who has been appointed to head finance at Airbnb. He formerly was vice president and CFO of Amazon’s Worldwide Consumer Organization.

Newell Brands appointed Christopher Peterson to lead the finance function, effective Dec. 3. He replaces Ralph Nicoletti, who plans to retire from the consumer goods firm at the end of the year. Peterson had been chief operating officer at Revlon.

Winery C. Mondavi & Family has chosen Claire Hobday to fill the top finance spot. She previously worked at Pacific Union, where she was director of finance and accounting of wine entities.

Data management, integration, and analytics firm Actian has named Lewis Black to head finance. He previously was general manager of Nexmo.

Daniel J. Mathewes has been named finance chief of Hilton Grand Vacations. He joins the company from Virgin Hotels North America, where he had been CFO since 20l6.

Shig Hamamatsu has been promoted to the top finance spot at radiation oncology firm Accuray. He joined the company last year as vice president of finance and chief accounting officer, and was named interim CFO in October.

Western Digital said Mark Long, CFO and chief strategy officer, as well as president of Western Digital Capital, will leave the firm no later than June 1 of next year. The company started to search for his replacement.

Nexus has appointed Dain Parkinson to lead the finance function. He formerly headed finance at Merwin Long Term Care.

Following the completion of its merger with GulfMark Offshore, Tidewater finance chief Quinn Fanning has left his post. Quintin Kneen, who had been CEO of GulfMark, will take over the top finance spot at the offshore support vessel owner and operator.