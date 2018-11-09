CFOs on the Move: Week Ending Nov. 9

Power company The AES Corp. has promoted deputy CFO Gustavo Pimenta to the top finance spot, effective Jan. 1. He will take over for Tom O’Flynn, who will focus on raising third-party capital.

Neel Dev has been appointed to lead the finance function at telecommunications firm CenturyLink. He had been interim CFO since Sunit Patel left the company in September; before that, he was group vice president of finance.

Energy firm Cleco Corporate Holdings has named Kazi Hasan finance chief, effective Nov. 5. He succeeds Terry Taylor, who is retiring as of Jan. 1. Previously, Hasan was chief risk officer at The AES Corp.

David Oldani has been chosen to head finance at Ryan, a software and tax-services provider. He is a former senior vice president-treasurer, investor relations, and financial planning and analysis for WhiteWave Foods.

Joyce Pae has been promoted to finance chief at Cadence Aerospace. She had been interim CFO since September, following the retirement of Don DeVore earlier in the year. Pae joined the firm in 2013 as vice president of finance.

Ruffalo Noel Levitz has appointed Mike Evans to lead the finance function. He joins the higher-education enrollment and fundraising solutions provider from Renaissance, where he was CFO and chief operating officer.

The Jackson Laboratory has named Douglas Abbott to the top finance spot. He comes to the biomedical research lab from WEX Inc., where he held several posts, including vice president of international finance, vice president of finance for the Americas, and vice president of finance for global fleet.

Anthony Hull has retired as CFO and treasurer of Realogy Holdings, but will remain a senior adviser to the president and CEO until March 31 of next year. The residential real estate services provider is hiring an executive search firm to find his successor. In the meantime, chief accounting officer and corporate controller Timothy Gustavson will become interim CFO and treasurer.

Sanchez Energy has named Cameron George interim CFO. He replaces Howard Thill, who has resigned. George had been senior vice president of capital markets since joining the firm in 2016.

Metals-manufacturing firm Worthington Industries has appointed Joseph Hayek to head finance. He takes over from Andy Rose, who will remain in his other post as president. Hayek joined the firm in 2014 as vice president of mergers and acquisitions, and became general manager of the company’s oil and gas equipment business in 2017.