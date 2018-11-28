Finance VP Jason Wornick joins online trading platform Robinhood, becoming the third finance leader in the past month to exit the company for a CFO role.

The online trading platform Robinhood hired Amazon vice president Jason Warnick to be its first-ever CFO ahead of an expected initial public offering.

Warnick joined Amazon in 1999. He was most recently vice president of finance and chief of staff to CFO Brian Olsavsky.

He’s the second high-ranking finance executive to depart Amazon this week. On Monday, Airbnb, which also is expected to go public in 2019, announced it had hired Dave Stephenson to be its next CFO ahead of an expected IPO in 2019. Stephenson was finance chief of Amazon’s Worldwide Consumer Organization.

And earlier this month, Zillow announced it had hired Allen Parker to be its new CFO.

At an event in San Francisco this fall, Robinhood chief executive Baiju Bhatt said the company started the process for an IPO, undergoing audits from financial regulators and from its security teams.

In May, the company announced it had raised $363 million in Series D Funding led by DST Global. Capital G, Sequoia, and Iconiq also participated in that fundraise, which reportedly valued the company at $5.6 billion.

Robinhood offers exchange-traded fund trading, options, and cryptocurrency trading on a zero-fee platform. Its brokerage accounts have grown from four million in May to six million in October.

In August, in an interview with CNBC, co-founder and co-CEO Vlad Tenev said, “We have an ambitious long-term vision to become a full-service financial services company over the next couple of years.”

Image: Jason Warnick/LinkedIn