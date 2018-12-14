CFOs on the Move: Week Ending Dec. 14

Lockheed Martin, The Madison Square Garden Co., Owens & Minor, Spirit AeroSystems, Hill International, The Nature’s Bounty Co., Myers Industries

Kenneth Possenriede will head finance at Lockheed Martin, effective Feb. 11. He replaces Bruce Tanner, who plans to retire in the middle of next year. Possenriede is now vice president of finance and program management at the firm’s aeronautics unit.

The Madison Square Garden Co. promoted Victoria Mink to the top finance spot. She takes over for Donna Coleman, who will retire on Jan. 1 but will stay on through March to aid the transition. Mink is currently executive vice president of finance.

Robert Snead was named finance chief at health care–solutions firm Owens &Minor. He had been interim CFO since June, when Richard Meier left the company.

Spirit AeroSystems selected Jose Ignacio Garcia to lead the finance function, effective Jan. 9. He takes over from Sanjay Kapoor, who formerly said he would retire in the first quarter of next year. Garcia most recently headed finance at GE Renewable Energy.

Todd Weintraub will fill the top finance spot at construction consultancy Hill International, succeeding interim CFO Greg Wolf. Weintraub formerly worked at Macquarie Infrastructure for 10 years, including seven as finance chief.

Vitamin and supplement manufacturer and marketer The Nature’s Bounty Co. appointed Ted McCormick to head finance. He previously was CFO at Roland Foods.

Myers Industries promoted Kevin Brackman to the top finance spot, replacing Matteo Anversa. Brackman joined the polymer-products manufacturer as corporate controller in 2015 and was named chief accounting officer last year.

Teresa Sparks will lead the finance function at Envision Healthcare. She formerly was interim CFO at Brookdale Senior Living.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America selected Susan Kreh to head finance. She most recently held the top finance spot for the power-solutions business at Johnson Controls International.

Michael Vollkommer was appointed CFO at Priority TechnologyHoldings. He takes over from Bruce Mattox, who will become chief accounting officer. Vollkommer previously led the finance function at Vesta.