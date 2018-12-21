CFOs on the Move: Week Ending Dec. 21

McGraw-Hill Education selected Mike Evans to head finance, effective Jan. 1. He formerly was CFO and COO at Renaissance, which provides pre–K12 learning analytics.

Supermarket chain The Kroger Co. said J. Michael Schlotman, who leads the finance function, plans to retire next year. He remains in his post until April 3 and then becomes executive vice president before leaving the firm next December. Gary Millerchip, CEO of Kroger Personal Finance, will replace Schlotman as CFO, effective April 4.

Stein Mart has chosen James Brown to fill the top finance spot. He takes over from Gregory Kleffner, whose retirement from the specialty off-price retailer was announced in October but who will stay on through the end of the fiscal year. Brown previously was finance chief at Adrianna Papell Group.

Sean Lannon has been appointed to head finance at Axalta Coating Systems. He had been interim CFO since October, and before that had been global controller and vice president, corporate finance, since 2016.

Jason Monaco has been named to the top finance spot at dairy processor and distributor Borden. He most recently was vice president of finance/group CFO at Celanese.

Combined Insurance, a Chubb company, promoted Chris Anderson to lead the finance function. He joined the firm in 2014 and most recently served as controller.

Precious-metals producer Coeur Mining named Thomas Whelan to the top finance spot, effective Jan. 1. Whelan, who takes over from Peter Mitchell, formerly was finance chief at Arizona Mining.

Casa Systems selected Maurizio Nicolelli to head finance, effective next month. He had been principal and CFO of FactSet Research Systems since 2009.

Compliance-management software provider ETQ named Richard Russo to lead the finance function. He joins the company from Epicor Software, where he was vice president of finance and chief accounting officer.

Trinity Industries said CFO James Perry plans to leave the firm after it files its Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31. Chief administrative officer Melendy Lovett will succeed him as finance chief.