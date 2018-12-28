CFOs on the Move: Week Ending Dec. 28

Recycled and synthetic products maker Unifi announced finance chief Jeffrey Ackerman resigned. Treasurer Christopher Smosna, who has held that post since 2008, will become interim CFO.

Westmoreland Coal said Gary Kohn, who leads the finance function, will resign, effective Jan. 4. The company has begun a search for his successor.

Flooring manufacturer Mohawk Industries announced finance chief Frank Boykin plans to retire next year. The firm started a search to find a replacement for Boykin, who joined Mohawk in 1993 and has been CFO since 2005.

GlobalTranz Enterprises, a freight brokerage firm, promoted Lara Stell to the top finance spot. She succeeds Renee Krug, who has been promoted to CEO. Stell joined the firm in October 2014 as vice president of finance.

Philip Cavatoni will head finance at JW Aluminum. He takes over from Rich Caruso, who will join the firm’s board of directors. Most recently, Cavatoni led the finance function at SixAxis.

Laura Kowalchik was selected to head finance at Kenwal Steel, taking over for the retiring Frank Jerneycic. She formerly held the top finance spot at automotive retail consultancy Urban Science.

Software deliverer Wind River named Bryan LeBlanc to lead the finance function. He previously was CFO at Spire Global.

TricorBraun has chosen Declan McCarthy to head finance. He comes to the packaging firm from PLZ Aeroscience, where he had held the top finance spot since 2016.