CFOs on the Move: Week Ending Dec. 7

ABC, Ellie Mae, AIG, E-Trade Financial, Carlson Wagonlit Travel, The Scoular Co., Gardner Denver Holdings, J.Jill, Team Inc., Tennant

Louise Higgins, chief financial and strategy officer at ABC, resigned. Higgins, who joined the network in 20l7, will leave her post in February.

Ellie Mae said Dan Madden will take over the top finance spot, effective Dec. 20. He now heads finance at Revel Systems.

Insurer American International Group (AIG) promoted Mark Lyons to finance chief. He takes over from Sid Sankaran, who will stay on as an adviser through the year-end reporting for fiscal year 2018. Lyons joined the firm last summer from Arch Capital Group, where he was CFO and treasurer.

Michelle Frymire was named CFO of Carlson Wagonlit Travel, effective Jan. 21. She succeeds Brad Hall, who will become chief administrative and financial officer for parent company Carlson. Frymire formerly was finance chief at a portfolio company of Kohlberg & Co.

E-Trade Financial promoted Chad Turner to lead the finance function. Turner oversaw the forecasting and performance analysis functions at the company.

The Scoular Co. appointed Andrew Kenny to lead the finance function, effective Jan. 2. Previously, he headed finance for Archer Daniels Midland’s global trade business.

Neil Snyder was promoted to finance chief at Gardner Denver Holdings, effective Jan. 1. He replaces Todd Herndon, who plans to retire later next year. Snyder is now senior vice president of global finance, business development, and planning at the compression and flow-control equipment provider.

Tennant named Keith Woodward to the top finance spot, succeeding the retiring Tom Paulson. He comes to the cleaning-solutions designer and manufacturer from General Mills, where he was senior vice president, global treasurer.

Women’s clothier J.Jill said chief financial and operating officer Dave Biese plans to leave the firm on April 30. The company started a search for a new CFO.

Team, Inc., selected Susan Ball to head finance, replacing Greg Boane. She joins the industrial-services provider from CVR Energy, where she was CFO and treasurer of the company and its subsidiaries, CVR Partners and CVR Refining.