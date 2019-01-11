CFOs on the Move: Week Ending Jan. 11

Douglas Bingham has been promoted to CFO and treasurer at Armstrong Flooring, succeeding Ronald Ford, who resigned. Bingham was vice president, treasury, and investor relations.

Cummins said finance chief Pat Ward will retire on March 31 after more than 30 years at the company. Mark Smith, currently vice president of financial operations, has been promoted to replace him at that time.

Tom Ernst was named CFO and treasurer at RealPage, a property management software provider. Most recently the founder of consultancy Tom Ernst Advisory, he previously led the Goldman Sachs software investment banking team, as well as the Deutsche Bank software U.S. equity research team.

Recovery audit and spend analytics services provider PRGX Global named KurtAbkemeier CFO, controller, and treasurer. He replaces Peter Limeri, who had held those positions on an interim basis. Most recently, Abkemeier headed finance at Fidelis Cybersecurity.

UiPath named Marie Myers to the top finance spot. She succeeds Mihai Faur, who will become chief accounting officer and corporate controller at the robotic process automation company. Myers formerly was global controller at Hewlett-Packard.

Donald Pearson was chosen to lead the finance function at global marketing execution company InnerWorkings. He takes over from interim CFO Chip Hodgkins, who is leaving the firm. Previously, Pearson was CFO at packaging company BWAY before it was sold to Stone Canyon Industries.

Defense aftermarket solutions and aerospace firm AAR named Sean Gillen to the top finance spot, succeeding Michael Milligan. Gillen formerly was treasurer at construction-materials company USG.

Flotek Industries, which delivers and develops prescriptive chemistry-based technology, selected Elizabeth Wilkinson to lead the finance function. She most recently was a managing consultant to RGP.

Bill Gerraughty has been chosen to fill the top finance spot at Agero. He previously led the finance function at OnProcess Technology.

Medical-device firm Insulet named Wayde McMillan to head finance, effective March 1. McMillan, who takes over from Michael Levitz, will join the company in February to enable a smooth transition. He had been CFO and vice president of finance for the minimally invasive therapies group at Medtronic.