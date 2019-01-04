CFOs on the Move: Week Ending Jan. 4

Spencer Neumann was appointed to the top finance spot at Netflix. He replaces David Wells, who headed finance since 2010. Neumann led the finance function at Activision Blizzard since 2017 before being terminated by the company. Dennis Durkin, who had been CFO at Activision from 2012 until 2017 before becoming chief corporate officer, will again take over as CFO.

Public Storage promoted Tom Boyle to finance chief. He succeeds John Reyes, who will join the board of directors. Boyle was CFO, operations, since 2016.

Lynn Schweinfurth was selected to head finance at Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, effective Jan. 28. Schweinfurth, who takes over from Guy Constant, most recently was CFO and treasurer at Fiesta Restaurant Group. Chief accounting officer and corporate controller Cheri Kinder will take over those posts on an interim basis there.

CIRCOR International has chosen Chadi Chahine to fill the top finance spot, succeeding Rajeev Bhalla. He joins the flow-control solutions provider from Smith & Nephew, where he was CFO of its U.S. business.

Sherri Luther has been named to head finance at Lattice Semiconductor. She formerly was corporate vice president of finance at Coherent.

Financial holding firm Franklin Financial Network promoted Chris Black to the top finance spot at the company and at subsidiary Franklin Synergy Bank. He takes over for Sarah Meyerrose, who plans to retire on Jan. 15. Black joined the company in November as executive vice president, strategy; before that, he was CFO, banking, for FirstBank, based in Nashville.

Southcross Energy Partners selected Michael Howe to lead the finance function, replacing Bret Allan. Previously, Howe was finance chief of the Medical Benevolence Foundation.

Seagate Technology named Gianluca Romano to lead the finance function, replacing interim CFO Kate Scolnick. Formerly, Romano was corporate vice president, business finance and accounting, at Micron Technology.

Dan Tucker was promoted to finance chief at Southern Company Gas. He takes over from Beth Reese, who will become executive vice president at Southern Company Services Shared Services. Tucker had been treasurer and senior vice president of finance at parent company Southern Co.