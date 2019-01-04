Square Hires Blizzard’s Amrita Ahuja as CFO

“I believe Square is building the most innovative commerce ecosystem for sellers and consumers," Ahuja says.

Blizzard Entertainment CFO Amrita Ahuja is leaving the maker of “World of Warcraft” to join fintech company Square as finance chief.

Square said Thursday that Ahuja will start her new job later this month, replacing Sarah Friar, whose resignation in October surprised investors.

Ahuja was promoted to CFO of Blizzard Entertainment in March 2018 after serving in a variety of roles at the Activision Blizzard over the previous eight years. Activision also lost its CFO this week, with Spencer Neumann moving to Netflix.

“In Amrita, we have found an amazing, multidimensional business leader,” Square CEO Jack Dorsey said in a news release. “Amrita brings the ability to consider and balance opportunities across our entire business, and she will help strengthen our discipline as we invest, build, and scale.”

Dorsey told CNBC that Ahuja impressed Square’s board with her entrepreneurial qualities.

“Amrita has a rare combination of financial acumen, strategic operational experience, and the ability to dive deep into a multifaceted business,” David Viniar, Square’s lead independent director and former CFO of Goldman Sachs, said.

A Harvard Business School graduate, Ahuja served as director of business development for Fox Networks Group before joining Activision Blizzard as vice president of strategy and business development in June 2010. She became VP of finance and operations in August 2012 and senior VP for investor relations in January 2015.

Ahuja said her parents “were the type of entrepreneurial business owners for whom Square was created.”

“I believe Square is building the most innovative commerce ecosystem for sellers and consumers, and I am excited to help the company execute against this massive opportunity,” she added.

Friar served as Square’s CFO for six years, leading the startup through an initial public offering that valued the company at about $3 billion. Since her departure, Square’s share price has fallen about 30%.

In trading Thursday, the stock dipped 8% to $52.42.

Photo: Square